 VIDEO: Punekars Clear Path for Ambulance to Pass Through Alka Chowk During Visarjan Procession
A video shows the ambulance navigating through the procession, with devotees instantly clearing the way for it to pass with ease. The video of this human corridor won hearts all over the internet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Pune is known for its lively Visarjan processions with traditional dhol tasha beats. The arterial roads in the city get flooded on Visarjan days as devotees gather to bid a final goodbye to the beloved deity. The road, which typically lacks space to move, saw a different incident as Punekars gathered for the celebration made way for an ambulance to pass through the super-packed crowd.

The ambulance arrived just after the Dagdusheth Ganpati passed from Alka Chowk. A video shows the ambulance navigating through the procession, with devotees instantly clearing the way for it to pass with ease. The video of this human corridor won hearts all over the internet.

Thousands of Punekars lined the streets of the city, particularly in the central areas, on Tuesday to watch the processions of the five Manache (eminent) Ganpati idols and other famous mandals on Visarjan day.

In Pune, Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesariwada are considered the Manache Ganpati. All five idols were immersed with great fanfare by 8 PM after passing through Laxmi Road, after which the procession of other mandals started.

Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati, another famous Sarvajanik (public) idol, was immersed by 9 PM.

The processions of other key mandals such as Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Babu Genu, and Akhil Mandai Mandal began late in the evening.

