VIDEO: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Launches Stringent Crackdown On Crime, Summons Top Gangs And Criminals |

Pune's newly appointed Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, has initiated a crackdown on crime since taking charge. On Tuesday, at the Police Commissionerate, he summoned all the top gangs, gangsters, and their associates in Pune city.

Every recorded criminal underwent a thorough check during this process. Prominent gangsters, including Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaiwal, and Andekar gangs, were present at the Commissionerate.

Recent incidents featured criminals going viral with photos alongside politicians. In response to opposition concerns, the police took swift action, summoning all criminals and gangsters for strict instructions. According to police information, there are a total of 267 history-sheeters, gangsters, and goons.

Stern warning issues to criminals

DCP Crime Amol Zende issued strict instructions, emphasising the responsibility of informing the police about any changes in mobile numbers or addresses. Criminals relocating to another city for job purposes were directed to immediately inform the police. The DCP mandated the completion of the Desire form sheet with all relevant details. CP assigned the task of documenting known gangs, with a total of 32 records and over 550 members in police records. On the day of the summons, 267 individuals were called to the Police Commissioner's office.

ACP Sunil Tambe highlighted the scrutiny process, including checking jail history, material recovery in crime, identifying sources of funding for criminals, and documenting interrogation records. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasised the collection of details such as fingerprints, addresses, crime records, mobile numbers, and handsets. A stern message was conveyed, warning against engaging in criminal activities, as the police are prepared to take legal action.