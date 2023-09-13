VIDEO: PMPML Bus Fatally Strikes 65-Year-Old Scooter Rider At Seven Loves Chowk In Pune |

A 65-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in an accident involving a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus on Monday, an official said.

The accident at Seven Loves Chowk on Shankar Sheth Road around 8.10 pm on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Vasant Jain (Resident of Gultekdi).

Jain, a retired shopkeeper, was en route from Swargate to Golibar Maidan when the PMPML bus struck him down and ran over his scooter.

PMPML's recent decision

This comes days after the PMPML decided that bus drivers shouldn't work extra hours anymore. The main reason for this was to prevent accidents caused by tired drivers and make public transportation safer for everyone.

Sachchindra Pratap Singh, the CMD of PMPML, has told all drivers that no matter where they work, they shouldn't work extra hours. By stopping overtime, PMPML wanted to help drivers stay less tired and more alert, which will make bus rides safer for passengers.