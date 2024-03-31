VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On 'Golden Guys' For Tinted Glass Violation |

In a significant move to enforce traffic regulations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have intensified their campaign against the use of tinted glass on vehicles, a practice prevalent in the Pune district area.

Among the recent actions taken, a notable incident involved the removal of tinted glass from a luxury Audi owned by the “Golden Guys,” a group famed for their social media presence and business ventures, as well as their connections within the Bollywood industry

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by the local police to address the widespread use of tinted windows, which has seen a staggering 68,257 cases reported in 2023 alone, resulting in fines totalling ₹3.4 Crore. The momentum of this campaign has continued into 2024, with 4,315 instances recorded from January to March, accumulating fines over ₹50 lakhs..

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Supreme Court has mandated the prohibition of tinted glasses in vehicles, necessitating strict monitoring to prevent the use of black film or opaque materials on windscreens or windows. Vehicles are allowed company-fitted tinted windows, provided they maintain a minimum light transmission of 70 percent for front windscreens and rear windows, and 50 percent for other windows. Incidences of criminal activities, particularly crimes against women, occurring inside vehicles with tinted glasses have been reported. To address this issue, traffic inspectors stationed at each traffic circle receive specific instructions to identify and take action against vehicles with such illegal modifications.