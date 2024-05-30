VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Begin 'Area Domination' Exercise; Here's All You Need To Know About It | Video Screengrab

With the Porsche crash case, in which a 17-year-old son of a prominent Pune realtor allegedly mowed down two techies with his speeding car on May 19, grabbing the headlines across the country, the police in the neighbouring city of Pimpri-Chinchwad have stepped up vigilance during the night when apparently most crimes occur.

Watch Video:

रात्रीच्या वेळी जास्तीत जास्त पोलीस उपलब्ध होण्यासाठी बाईक नाईट पेट्रोलिंगची सुरुवात केली असून पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलिसांकडून 'एरिया डोमिनेशन' सुरू आहे.



🚨What is it? : In the night round of certain areas, the CR Mobiles accompanied by multiple bikes will move around adding to the… pic.twitter.com/K6RBfh7ip5 — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) May 28, 2024

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police recently, through their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, informed citizens that they have started the "area domination" exercise. The exercise aims to keep in check the anti-social elements and nuisance-makers who loiter around the city during late hours. The police said that control room (CR) mobile vans will be accompanied by cops on multiple bikes, adding to the personnel count of patrolling at night.

The industrial city is no stranger to crimes either. On Wednesday night, a 35-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Sangvi area. The man has been identified as Deepak Kadam, who is a criminal on police records. The incident took place near the PWD Ground in the Sangvi area. The police suspect that the attack was a fallout of an old enmity. "A search for the shooters is on. The slain man had an attempt to murder case pending against him," said a police officer.

Earlier, a man died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, in a press statement, said that the incident occurred on May 27 at around 1:30am on a service road alongside the Pune-Bangalore highway in the Wakad area. The 28-year-old Angad Giri was dashed by a speeding car while crossing the road which caused his death on the spot. The whole incident was also caught on camera. Police have identified the car and its driver, 20-year-old Vedant Rai, and arrested him.