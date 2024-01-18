 VIDEO: Mother Leopard Reunites With Cubs In Nashik's Malegaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Mother Leopard Reunites With Cubs In Nashik's Malegaon

VIDEO: Mother Leopard Reunites With Cubs In Nashik's Malegaon

The entire operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests and RFO Manisha Jadhav

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Mother Leopard Reunites With Cubs In Nashik's Malegaon | Video Screengrab

The Forest Department successfully reunited three-month-old leopard cubs with their mother in a field at Malegaon village in Nashik's Sinnar taluka. The cubs, discovered by sugarcane workers in a field around 8am on Wednesday, prompted the immediate notification of the Forest Department.

Upon arrival, the Forest Department examined the situation, took the cubs into custody, and conducted a medical inspection. Given the cubs' good health, the decision was made to reintroduce them to their mother. The necessary arrangements for the reunion were executed.

A camera was installed in the sugarcane field where the cubs were found, and they were temporarily placed under a basket. Shortly thereafter, the female leopard appeared, overturned the basket, and gently carried each cub in her mouth before disappearing. The entire operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests and RFO Manisha Jadhav.

Read Also
VIDEO: Ambulance Driver Loses Control En Route Mumbai Near Pune's Kiwale Bridge
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Successfully Thwart Child Marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Successfully Thwart Child Marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Calls For Action Against Air Pollution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Calls For Action Against Air Pollution

Ellora-Ajanta International Festival: Heritage Walks On January 21, 25 & 28

Ellora-Ajanta International Festival: Heritage Walks On January 21, 25 & 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Govt Fueling Resentment Against Dalit Reservations, Claim...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Govt Fueling Resentment Against Dalit Reservations, Claim...

Pune: Krishnkumar Goyal To Receive Rotary International Service Excellence Award For 2023-34

Pune: Krishnkumar Goyal To Receive Rotary International Service Excellence Award For 2023-34