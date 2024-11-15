VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Three-Storey Building Near Vaibhav Talkies, Hadapsar; No Casualties Reported |

A three-storied building near Vaibhav Talkies in Hadapsar, Pune, caught fire on Friday morning.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, and fortunately, there was no loss of life.

The video of this fire has gone viral on social media.

The fire occurred in an old building, and several residents were trapped inside. Upon arrival, the fire brigade evacuated the citizens safely. The fire has been completely brought under control, and no casualties have been reported. It is not yet clear what exactly caused the fire.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames, preventing further spread and ensuring the safety of nearby structures.