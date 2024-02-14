VIDEO: Maratha-OBC Confrontation Erupts At Kranti Chowk In Aurangabad |

Tension engulfed the Kranti Chowk area as Maratha and OBC organisations clashed on Wednesday afternoon. Shouting pro and anti-Maratha reservation slogans, the groups came face to face, raising concerns of potential violence. Prompt police intervention averted a major tragedy.

The Sakal OBC Samaj, along with various organisations, held demonstrations at Kranti Chowk on Valentine's Day, urging Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to treat all communities with love. They opposed the "Sage Soyare" government resolution, which they claim unfairly includes the Maratha community in the OBC category, potentially displacing existing OBC members.

Simultaneously, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, favouring the agitation spearheaded by Manoj Jarange, also rushed to Kranti Chowk and staged a demonstration. They confronted OBC activists, urging them to cease Valentine's Day celebrations. Police intervened to prevent a confrontation between the two groups.

Meanwhile, Jarange has commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, demanding the implementation of the "Sage-Soyare" GR, which would integrate the entire Maratha community into the OBC category. As Jarange's health deteriorated on the fifth day of the strike, agitation intensified at Kranti Chowk. Protesters blocked traffic, demanding immediate acceptance of Maratha community demands. Police eventually restored order, but no arrests were reported.

Bandh in Beed district

A bandh called on Wednesday in Beed district in support of the agitation by Manoj Jarange has remained peaceful, according to a senior police official.

Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur said, "The bandh has been peaceful. Earlier, I had a meeting with the leaders concerned and appealed for peace. Schools in Beed city and some markets across the district have remained shut." In Beed city, market areas of Subhash Road, Dhondipura and Bajarpeth remained closed, he said, adding that there has been no untoward incident in the district.