VIDEO: Pune Man Alleges 40 Chased, Attacked His Car with Iron Rods, Sticks, Stones on Lavale-Nande Road; Police Say Attackers Were Villagers Patrolling, Chased as Car Did Not Stop

VIDEO: Pune Man Alleges 40 Chased, Attacked His Car with Iron Rods, Sticks, Stones on Lavale-Nande Road; Police Say They Were Patrolling

In a frightening incident in Pune, a family in car was allegedly chased and attacked on Lavale-Nande Road on Saturday night.

However, the police officials said that they were patrolling with the villagers at night and confusion led to whole fiasco.

According to Ravi Karnani, "There were a total of 40 people in different pockets with iron rods, stones, and sticks attacking our car, with 2 bikes and a car filled with local goons chasing us at a speed of 80kmph! The local police took their side, stating they were patrolling."

"We are common people who haven't even received proper support from our own local law enforcement – the police, who weren't even ready to file our FIR. They made me and my wife wait from 6:15 PM until 9:20 PM, with no lady officer present at the station," he said.

Posting on X, Karnani also shared photos of the damage to his car and pictures of the people involved in the attack. He posted a video of the incident where a two-wheeler can be heard chasing them after the mob attack, while the woman in the car is praying and urging Ravi to increase the speed.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, PSI Pandhrinath Kamthe from Paud Police said that the villagers were patrolling at night due to increased thefts and robberies. They stopped the car to check, but when the car did not stop, they chased and attacked it, he added.

"Our police team is regularly patrolling in the village," he further said.

When asked about the attackers, Kamthe replied, "The accused have not been identified yet; the investigation is underway."

Ramesh Chopade, Additional Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, confirmed that the police team was present with the villagers who were patrolling and they chased the vehicle as it did not stop for checking.