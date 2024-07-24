VIDEO: Lonavala Rain Traps Over 20 Tourists in Bungalows; Shivdurg Rescue Team Evacuates 15 |

Heavy rain is drenching many parts of the state, with Pune city and the tourist town of Lonavala experiencing severe downpours. In Lonavala, rainfall akin to a cloudburst has inundated low-lying areas, turning roads into rivers and causing major disruptions. The last 24 hours have seen unprecedented rainfall for the season, with 275 mm recorded, setting a new high for this period.

In Lonavala and surrounding areas, the torrential rain has led to severe waterlogging, trapping 20 to 22 tourists in a bungalows in the Malvali area. The Shivdurg rescue team has successfully evacuated 15 tourists, with efforts ongoing to evacuate the remaining ones. These tourists were unaware of the cloudburst-like rain until they stepped outside and saw the surrounding water.

Since Monday night, continuous rain has disrupted life in the Pune city, with some areas experiencing significant rain intensity. Shivajinagar recorded an average of 15.5 mm, while Chinchwad saw 39 mm of rain in 24 hours. All four dams in the city have seen an increase in water levels. For the first time since the onset of the monsoon, Pune city experienced continuous rain around the clock. Shivajinagar recorded a total of 15 mm of rain in 24 hours, with 11.5 mm on Monday and 4.5 mm on Tuesday.