VIDEO l District Court to Swargate Metro Stretch Must Start Now: Congress, AAP Slam PM Modi's Cancelled Pune Visit

The expansion of the Metro network in Pune hit a snag as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled inauguration of the route from Shivajinagar Civil Court to Swargate was canceled due to heavy rain.

In response, the Pune Congress held a press conference expressing strong criticism of the ruling party and threatening to launch an agitation if the Metro line is not opened virtually today.

The party leaders said that they will request the metro authorities to start the service, and if they refuse, the party will launch an agitation at their office premises.

Congress city president Arvind Shinde emphasized the waste of public funds for Modi's visit, while MLA Ravindra Dhangekar posed ten questions to the state and central government, highlighting pressing local issues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said, "...The inauguration of the metro for which PM Modi was scheduled to visit Pune has already been done five times. It would have been the sixth time PM Modi came for the same work...This is very shocking that the Maharashtra government was seeking time from a busy person like the PM for the same task..."

"I am very saddened that due to the rain situation, he could not come to Pune. I request the PMO to open it as soon as possible because the metro should not remain closed due to the opening...," she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Additionally, AAP Pune president Sudarshan Jagdale has also slammed the ruling party over the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Narendra Modi's visit to Pune city has been canceled, but the metro line must be inaugurated. The work on the Swargate to District Court road has been completed for the past month, yet property worth thousands of crores is lying unused simply because the Prime Minister does not have time. If the Maharashtra Government and Pune Administration do not inaugurate the project at the scheduled time today, the Aam Aadmi Party will take the initiative to inaugurate this metro line, as this project was funded by the residents and taxpayers of Pune, and there are significant issues with traffic congestion," Jagdale said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city, officials said.After heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the SP College ground, the venue of PM Modi's programme, had muddy pools.