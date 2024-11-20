 VIDEO: Khadakwasla Seat Sharad Pawar Faction Candidate Sachin Dodke's Supporters Take Off for Winning Rally as Voting Concludes in Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Khadakwasla Seat Sharad Pawar Faction Candidate Sachin Dodke's Supporters Take Off for Winning Rally as Voting Concludes in Pune

VIDEO: Khadakwasla Seat Sharad Pawar Faction Candidate Sachin Dodke's Supporters Take Off for Winning Rally as Voting Concludes in Pune

Dodke is contesting against Mayuresh Wanjale of MNS and incumbent MLA Bhimrao Tapkir of BJP.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Khadakwasla Seat Sharad Pawar Faction Candidate Sachin Dodke's Supporters Take Off for Winning Rally as Voting Concludes in Pune |

As the voting concluded in Pune along with other districts in Maharashtra for the assembly polls, supporters of the Sharad Pawar faction's candidate in Khadakwasla, Sachin Dodke, took off for a winning rally. The supporters even burst firecrackers. The result, however, will be announced on November 23 for the polls.

Dodke is contesting against Mayuresh Wanjale of MNS and incumbent MLA Bhimrao Tapkir of BJP.

Read Also
Pune Assembly Polls: I Have A 25-Year Vision For Khadakwasla, Says MNS Candidate Mayuresh Wanjale...
article-image

Tapkir vs Dodke in 2019

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Bhimrao Tapkir narrowly defeated Sachin Dodke by a margin of just 3,000 votes. However, this time the MNS has also fielded a candidate, nominating 25-year-old Mayuresh Wanjale, son of the late Khadakwasla MLA Ramesh Wanjale. Ramesh Wanjale, popularly known as the 'Gold Man,' was the first legislator from Raj Thackeray's party to be elected from Pune city. He passed away in 2011 after suffering a massive heart attack.

FPJ Shorts
Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video
Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video
Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid Death Threats (VIDEO)
Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid Death Threats (VIDEO)
Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo
Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo
EPFO Membership Soars 9.33% To18.81 Lakh In September 2024
EPFO Membership Soars 9.33% To18.81 Lakh In September 2024

Polling for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 percent recorded till 5 pm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Khadakwasla Seat Sharad Pawar Faction Candidate Sachin Dodke's Supporters Take Off for...

VIDEO: Khadakwasla Seat Sharad Pawar Faction Candidate Sachin Dodke's Supporters Take Off for...

Vote and Feast: Pune’s Restaurants Serve Discounts & Free Treats to Boost Voter Turnout

Vote and Feast: Pune’s Restaurants Serve Discounts & Free Treats to Boost Voter Turnout

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 57.10% in 2019, 61.7% in 2014, 54.5% in 2009—What Voting Percentage...

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 57.10% in 2019, 61.7% in 2014, 54.5% in 2009—What Voting Percentage...

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 41.70% Voting Till 3PM in Pune District; Maval Sees Highest Turnout

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 41.70% Voting Till 3PM in Pune District; Maval Sees Highest Turnout

Pune Assembly Elections: Voters Up In Arms After ID Proofs On DigiLocker App Rejected At Polling...

Pune Assembly Elections: Voters Up In Arms After ID Proofs On DigiLocker App Rejected At Polling...