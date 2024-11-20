VIDEO: Khadakwasla Seat Sharad Pawar Faction Candidate Sachin Dodke's Supporters Take Off for Winning Rally as Voting Concludes in Pune |

As the voting concluded in Pune along with other districts in Maharashtra for the assembly polls, supporters of the Sharad Pawar faction's candidate in Khadakwasla, Sachin Dodke, took off for a winning rally. The supporters even burst firecrackers. The result, however, will be announced on November 23 for the polls.

Dodke is contesting against Mayuresh Wanjale of MNS and incumbent MLA Bhimrao Tapkir of BJP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tapkir vs Dodke in 2019

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Bhimrao Tapkir narrowly defeated Sachin Dodke by a margin of just 3,000 votes. However, this time the MNS has also fielded a candidate, nominating 25-year-old Mayuresh Wanjale, son of the late Khadakwasla MLA Ramesh Wanjale. Ramesh Wanjale, popularly known as the 'Gold Man,' was the first legislator from Raj Thackeray's party to be elected from Pune city. He passed away in 2011 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Polling for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 percent recorded till 5 pm.