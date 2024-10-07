VIDEO: Harshvardhan Patil Joins NCP-SP, Says He Had Secret Hand in Supriya Sule's Victory, Calls Sharad Pawar 'Big Boss' |

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil, his daughter Ankita Patil, and others joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) at a grand function in his hometown, Indapur.

In his speech, Patil referred to Sharad Pawar as "Big Boss" and noted that the winner of Marathi Big Boss is also Marathi. Speaking at the event, he highlighted Supriya Sule's significant lead in Indapur during the Lok Sabha elections. Patil made a notable statement upon joining the party, saying, "We had an invisible hand in Supriya Sule's victory."

The much-anticipated grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' concluded in spectacular fashion, crowning Suraj Chavan as the winner. His journey from hardship to stardom has inspired many, earning him the nickname 'King of Baramati.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Patil welcomed by Sharad Pawar

Patil, along with his supporters, was formally welcomed into the NCP(SP) by President Sharad Pawar, Working President Supriya Sule, and other senior party leaders. Posters near the venue heralded Patil as a "future minister," signaling a significant blow to the BJP.

Last Friday, Patil quit the BJP and announced his intention to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP(SP) with his office-bearers and supporters, giving a pre-election boost to the party, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance.

"This is the wish of the people and workers of Indapur. People from all castes and religions wanted to join NCP(SP), and we are honoring their wishes," Patil said, explaining his decision to leave the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol and take up the NCP(SP)'s 'Trumpeter' symbol.

As the NCP(SP) leadership welcomed him inside the venue, many banners and posters outside proclaimed Patil as a "future minister," indicating he might contest as the party’s candidate from Indapur against the ruling ally NCP’s sitting MLA, Dattatray V. Bharne.

Patil, a four-time elected representative from Indapur—three times as an Independent (1995, 1999, 2004) and once as a Congress nominee (2009)—had quit Congress in 2019 to contest on a BJP ticket but narrowly lost to Bharne.

Ankita Patil, a former Pune Zilla Parishad member, and their supporters have also joined NCP(SP) in preparation for the upcoming state elections.

Uncertain about securing a nomination from Indapur, a seat currently held by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Patil was disappointed with the BJP’s indecision and subsequently held meetings with Sharad Pawar before making the switch.

Patil's entry has caused some discontent among certain NCP(SP) leaders, but the party leadership is working to address their concerns and prevent any internal discord ahead of the elections.