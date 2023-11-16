VIDEO: Environmentalists Up In Arms As Electric Lights Put Up On Trees In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Akurdi | Video Screengrab

Diwali celebrations in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Akurdi area have seen the installation of electric lights on trees, sparking discontent among environmentalists. They are urging authorities to intervene and take action against those responsible for these decorations.

According to environmentalist Prashant Raul, "Electric lights have been affixed to trees along the road dividers and pavements in Sambhaji Chowk in Akurdi, which disregards tree conservation norms. Despite our requests and notifications to the municipal administration against this practice, an electrical contractor proceeded with installing lights on the trees."

"These trees are under municipal ownership, making the installation of electric lights a violation, even contradicting the Wildlife Act. In the past, the trees were painted by the previous commissioner. It's disconcerting that the current commissioner has permitted electric lights, breaching established guidelines. This lighting should be removed promptly, and the commissioner must take corrective action," Raul emphasised.

He cautioned that if prompt action isn't taken, the authorities will be contacted, and legal measures will be pursued.

