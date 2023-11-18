 VIDEO: Electric Bike Engulfed In Flames In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Electric Bike Engulfed In Flames In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar

VIDEO: Electric Bike Engulfed In Flames In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar

This incident marks the second such occurrence in the industrial city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Electric Bike Engulfed In Flames In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar | Video Screengrab

An electric bike in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar was completely destroyed after catching fire despite efforts to extinguish it with water on Saturday around 12:46pm.

Firefighters from Pradhikaran Fire Station swiftly responded to the scene and found an Ampere Magnus electric bike engulfed in flames. They promptly took action, using a hose pipe to quell the fire. However, the bike suffered significant damage due to the fire.

This incident marks the second such occurrence in the industrial city. Recently, an Ola S1 Pro caught fire in DY Patil College's parking lot in Pimpri. The company attributed the incident to the use of "aftermarket parts," causing a short circuit.

Read Also
Pune: 7 Vehicles Hit, 3 Injured In Dhankawadi As Minor Goes On Joyride
article-image

Ola stated, “We have received a report of an incident with one of our scooters in Pune on October 28. The customer is safe and unharmed. Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit, resulting in the incident. Our findings have confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.”

“At Ola, safety is our top priority, and we adhere to stringent vehicle safety and quality standards. We encourage our customers to use only genuine spare parts and accessories for all service requirements and to reach out to us online or through the nearest Ola Experience Centre for support,” the statement added.

Read Also
Attention! Parts Of Pune To Experience Water Supply Disruption On November 21
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Electric Bike Engulfed In Flames In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar

VIDEO: Electric Bike Engulfed In Flames In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar

VIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune

VIDEO: Namdev Jadhav's Face Blackened By Sharad Pawar Supporters In Pune

PHOTOS: Chill Doesn't Stop Pune's Morning Fitness Enthusiasts

PHOTOS: Chill Doesn't Stop Pune's Morning Fitness Enthusiasts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad Urges Maximum Utilisation Of Ayushman...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad Urges Maximum Utilisation Of Ayushman...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments Near Rajeev Gandhi Stadium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments Near Rajeev Gandhi Stadium