VIDEO: Electric Bike Engulfed In Flames In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar | Video Screengrab

An electric bike in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bijlinagar was completely destroyed after catching fire despite efforts to extinguish it with water on Saturday around 12:46pm.

Firefighters from Pradhikaran Fire Station swiftly responded to the scene and found an Ampere Magnus electric bike engulfed in flames. They promptly took action, using a hose pipe to quell the fire. However, the bike suffered significant damage due to the fire.

This incident marks the second such occurrence in the industrial city. Recently, an Ola S1 Pro caught fire in DY Patil College's parking lot in Pimpri. The company attributed the incident to the use of "aftermarket parts," causing a short circuit.

Ola stated, “We have received a report of an incident with one of our scooters in Pune on October 28. The customer is safe and unharmed. Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit, resulting in the incident. Our findings have confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.”

“At Ola, safety is our top priority, and we adhere to stringent vehicle safety and quality standards. We encourage our customers to use only genuine spare parts and accessories for all service requirements and to reach out to us online or through the nearest Ola Experience Centre for support,” the statement added.

Read Also Attention! Parts Of Pune To Experience Water Supply Disruption On November 21

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)