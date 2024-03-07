VIDEO: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City Police Caution Residents Against Conmen And Cyber Fraudsters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City police have issued a caution notice to residents about conmen and cyber fraudsters active in the city. In the video circulated by the city police, DCP Navneet Kanwat talks about incidents that have occurred in the last 15 days when scammers duped residents, especially targeting old people by impersonating police officers. Such incidents were previously reported in the city and recently in the jurisdiction of the Jawaharnagar police station.

DCP Navneet Kanwat said recently an old lady was walking on the road in the jurisdiction of the Jawaharnagar police station. Two people came near her and told her that they were police officers looking for robbers who robbed senior citizens in this area. Then they asked her if she had any jewelry, cash, or other valuables and instructed her to keep it in her purse. The old lady, afraid, started removing her gold jewelry. On the pretext of helping her, the conmen asked her to keep the jewelry in their handkerchief and said they would safely keep it in her purse. She gave the jewelry to them, and they kept the handkerchief in her purse. When the old woman reached home, she checked the handkerchief and found it was empty. When she realized that she had been scammed, she lodged a complaint with the Jawaharnagar police station.

Kanwat appealed to people to be vigilant and not fall prey to such conmen, urging them to immediately dial 112 for police help if they encounter any suspicious people.

Similarly, cases of cybercrime are on the rise in the city. The scammers lure people with promises of lucrative returns on their investment or lottery winnings. People should not share any details or pay money online to unknown persons, Kanwat said.