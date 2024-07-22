VIDEO: Car Hits Woman Pedestrian and Two-Wheeler in Pimpri, Driver Flees the Scene |

As the city also reported road rage incidents in Pune on Saturday and Sunday, another hit-and-run case was reported in Pune's Pimpri area.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The accident took place in Pimprigaon on Sunday around 1:30 p.m., where a speeding car hit a woman pedestrian and a two-wheeler. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident. A man was also seen running behind the car, appealing to people to stop it, but the driver managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag informed that they have registered a case and arrested the driver.