 VIDEO: Car Hits Woman Pedestrian and Two-Wheeler in Pimpri, Driver Flees the Scene
The accident took place in Pimprigaon on Sunday around 1:30 p.m., where a speeding car hit a woman pedestrian and a two-wheeler.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
As the city also reported road rage incidents in Pune on Saturday and Sunday, another hit-and-run case was reported in Pune's Pimpri area.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag informed that they have registered a case and arrested the driver.

