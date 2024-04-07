Video: Bullet Catches Fire in Pune Amid Soaring Heat; Fire Doused Using Water |

The Royal Enfield Bullet stands as an iconic symbol in the company’s lineup, cherished by enthusiasts across the country. For many, owning this classic motorcycle is a dream come true.

However, in a shocking turn of events in Keshav Nagar, Pune a Bullet motorcycle suddenly erupted into flames amidst the intense heat. Thankfully, a nearby water tanker acted swiftly, extinguishing the fire and preventing any escalation of the situation.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident, offering a sigh of relief amidst the unexpected chaos.

Last month, a battery of an e-bike exploded shortly after the bike was turned on following a charge at home in Karad Tehsil of Satara district. Smoke billowed from the vehicle before it erupted into flames, consuming the bike's battery and seat cover.

The owner of the bike, Ganesh Chavan, revealed that he had purchased the Benling Aura e-bike in May 2022. After charging the electric two-wheeler at his residence, Chavan took it outside, where the bike's battery suddenly exploded, drawing the attention of nearby onlookers. Despite the panic induced by the explosion, bystanders managed to extinguish the flames with available resources.