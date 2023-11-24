VIDEO: BJP Is Anti-Women Party; Really Proud Of Mamata Banerjee, says Supriya Sule | Video Screengrab

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President, Supriya Sule, labelled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an "anti-women party" on Friday. She made this statement when asked about West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's comments regarding the BJP's "plan to remove Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from the Lok Sabha".

"It's a fact that the BJP is a party that is very anti-women, so I'm not surprised by what they have done... I'm really proud of Mamata Banerjee; she is a towering leader in India. We all look up to her, and I know she's a fighter. She's not only a survivor, but she's also a winner," Sule expressed.

Earlier on Thursday, addressing TMC workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee mentioned that there was a plan to expel MP Mahua Moitra, which she believed would enhance Moitra's popularity before the elections.

"Now, they are planning to expel Mahua (from Parliament). She will become more popular as a result. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will now say those things outside. Would anyone do something like this three months before the elections if he is not stupid?" Banerjee stated.

'Rahul Gandhi is a fighter and he will fight'

Sule on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi is a fighter and will give an "honest and dignified" reply to the notice issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with certain remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ECI has issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi during the day for his "panauti", "pickpocket" and loan-waiver remarks targeting the PM and asked the Congress leader to respond by Saturday evening.

"He (Gandhi) is a fighter and he will fight. I am confident he will put up a brave fight and will not be scared of anyone. I am sure he will give an honest and dignified answer to the EC's notice," Sule told reporters.

Slamming the BJP, Sule said, "We have so many examples of BJP talking about his family. So, now if he speaks something, why is there a need to feel bad? They (BJP) had even talked about his great grandfather."

'December 3 will be a good day for the Congress and India'

Talking about Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Sule said it is for the people of that state to decide which party should be leading them for the next five years.

"The Congress has worked extraordinarily in this campaign. They are very aggressive and very honest. December 3 will be a good day for the Congress and India," the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati asserted.

The Congress and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP are part of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

(With PTI inputs)