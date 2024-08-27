 VIDEO: After Vehicles Submerged in Floods, PMC Issues Warning for 41 Areas to Avoid Parking
Aakash Singh
Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
As the city faces a rising issue of vehicles getting flooded in areas along the riverbanks in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 41 spots along the riverbed where it has urged citizens not to park their cars, two-wheelers, or tie buffaloes and cows, citing the potential for future flooding.

These spots include areas such as Ektanagar, Patil Estate slums, Pulachi Wadi, Omkareshwar Temple, Bhide Bridge, and Shivane Bridge.

This warning comes amidst incessant rainfall in the city and catchment areas of the dams providing water to Pune. Despite the warnings, several vehicles parked near riverbeds have drowned following water releases from the dams.

Pune has witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas near the river due to heavy rains and water discharge from dams this year. Residents in areas on Sinhagad Road near the river had to be evacuated by the army and city fire brigade at least three times.

Later, after surveying the flood-affected areas, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the blue flood line in Pune will be re-surveyed in light of the recent floods, and those living in these zones on Sinhagad Road will be rehabilitated.

For those unfamiliar, the blue flood line marks the flood level expected over a 25-year period. This concept involves drawing specific boundaries along rivers to identify flood-prone areas. These boundaries are marked by a “blue line” on maps, which helps in restricting construction and land use within these areas.

The Irrigation Department demarcates the extent of a river as the area likely to be inundated during floods.

