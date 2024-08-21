VIDEO: 5 Injured In Explosion Due To Gas Leak In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Five people were injured in an explosion caused by a cooking gas leak from a cylinder in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune city early on Wednesday, officials said.
Watch Video:
FPJ Shorts
'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters
The incident occurred around 5.30am in a room in Buddha Nagar at Pimpri, where the victims reside, a fire brigade official said.
"The explosion took place after one of the residents switched on the gas stove," he said.
The fire brigade officials suspect that gas might have leaked overnight and when the gas stove was turned on, it triggered the explosion.
All five injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.