 VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dies After Friend Smashes His Head 11 Times in 20 Seconds with Iron Rod Over a Fight About Cooking in Pimpri Chinchwad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dies After Friend Smashes His Head 11 Times in 20 Seconds with Iron Rod Over a Fight About Cooking in Pimpri Chinchwad

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dies After Friend Smashes His Head 11 Times in 20 Seconds with Iron Rod Over a Fight About Cooking in Pimpri Chinchwad

Meanwhile, the Pimpri police have arrested accused Mukesh Hira Kuswah in this case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dies After Friend Smashes His Head 11 Times in 20 Seconds with Iron Rod Over a Fight About Cooking in Pimpri Chinchwad | Representational photo

In a shocking case in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a man was mercilessly murdered by his colleague over a fight over cooking food by hitting him with an iron rod 11 times in just 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri police have arrested accused Mukesh Hira Kuswah in this case. The name of the murdered youth is Dipu Kumar. The murder incident has been captured on CCTV in which Kuswah is seen hitting the deceased as he was deep asleep with an iron rod. As he goes on hitting his head mercilessly, the people sleeping beside him woke up in shock, while one froze and kept looking, the other was seen running and hitting him.

According to the police, along with the accused Mukesh Hira Kuswah and the murdered Dipu Kumar, three other youths were working at a Company in Chinchwad. Two months ago, Dipu Kumar came to work in a company in Chinchwad as the financial situation of his family was fragile.

Read Also
Pune Horror! Man Mutilates Wife's Genitals With Iron Nails, Puts Lock On Them Suspecting Affair
article-image

Fight over food

FPJ Shorts
Elcid Investments Soars To ₹2,73,488.85, Locking Upper Circuit; Here’s What Fuelled Its Rise To India's Most Expensive Stock
Elcid Investments Soars To ₹2,73,488.85, Locking Upper Circuit; Here’s What Fuelled Its Rise To India's Most Expensive Stock
Couple Receives Letter From Canada Suggesting There're Secret Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home; They Did This Later
Couple Receives Letter From Canada Suggesting There're Secret Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home; They Did This Later
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect

A total of five people used to work and live in the company. They would also cook there and eat there. But on Friday, there was an argument between Mukesh and Dipu over cooking. After some time, everyone slept after eating. Dipu slept with two other youths. Mukesh Kuswah was not sleeping at around 1 am on Saturday. He was constantly thinking. He was angry with Dipu Kumar. Due to this anger, he then hit Dipu Kumar, who was sleeping, in the head with 11 iron rods in just twenty seconds. All this incident has been captured on the CCTV installed in the company. After this incident, Pimpri Police arrested Mukesh Hira Kuswah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yugendra Pawar Exclusive: 'Growing Up, Sharad Pawar Was My Idol & Mentor' (VIDEO)

Yugendra Pawar Exclusive: 'Growing Up, Sharad Pawar Was My Idol & Mentor' (VIDEO)

VIDEO: Sharad Pawar, Kin Celebrate 'Bhau Beej' in Baramati; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Skips Event

VIDEO: Sharad Pawar, Kin Celebrate 'Bhau Beej' in Baramati; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Skips Event

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dies After Friend Smashes His Head 11 Times in 20 Seconds with Iron Rod Over a...

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dies After Friend Smashes His Head 11 Times in 20 Seconds with Iron Rod Over a...

Pune Residents Slam PMC For Failing To Tackle Open Garbage Burning Issue

Pune Residents Slam PMC For Failing To Tackle Open Garbage Burning Issue

Pune: Month After Removal, Dr Ajit Ranade Resigns from Gokhale Institute for Personal Reasons,...

Pune: Month After Removal, Dr Ajit Ranade Resigns from Gokhale Institute for Personal Reasons,...