VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Dies After Friend Smashes His Head 11 Times in 20 Seconds with Iron Rod Over a Fight About Cooking in Pimpri Chinchwad | Representational photo

In a shocking case in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a man was mercilessly murdered by his colleague over a fight over cooking food by hitting him with an iron rod 11 times in just 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri police have arrested accused Mukesh Hira Kuswah in this case. The name of the murdered youth is Dipu Kumar. The murder incident has been captured on CCTV in which Kuswah is seen hitting the deceased as he was deep asleep with an iron rod. As he goes on hitting his head mercilessly, the people sleeping beside him woke up in shock, while one froze and kept looking, the other was seen running and hitting him.

According to the police, along with the accused Mukesh Hira Kuswah and the murdered Dipu Kumar, three other youths were working at a Company in Chinchwad. Two months ago, Dipu Kumar came to work in a company in Chinchwad as the financial situation of his family was fragile.

Fight over food

A total of five people used to work and live in the company. They would also cook there and eat there. But on Friday, there was an argument between Mukesh and Dipu over cooking. After some time, everyone slept after eating. Dipu slept with two other youths. Mukesh Kuswah was not sleeping at around 1 am on Saturday. He was constantly thinking. He was angry with Dipu Kumar. Due to this anger, he then hit Dipu Kumar, who was sleeping, in the head with 11 iron rods in just twenty seconds. All this incident has been captured on the CCTV installed in the company. After this incident, Pimpri Police arrested Mukesh Hira Kuswah.