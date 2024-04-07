Veteran Eknath Khadse To Return To BJP Fold Next Week

More than three years after ending his 40-year-old association with the BJP due to differences with state leadership and crossing over to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (undivided), veteran leader Eknath Khadse announced on Saturday that he will rejoin his parent party next week in New Delhi.

Khadse, who resigned in 2016 as a minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis cabinet due to a land deal case, stated that he had left the party over certain developments. Once one of the tallest leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, Khadse was sidelined for almost five years before being rehabilitated in the NCP (undivided) in 2020 by Sharad Pawar.

"I am returning to the BJP. I approached the Central leadership of the BJP and conveyed my wish to return to the party fold. I will formally join the BJP in Delhi next week," Khadse, 71, told PTI. Notably, Khadse had attributed his political downfall to Fadnavis and his confidant Girish Mahajan.

"I have discussed all the issues I had with the state BJP leadership and made up my mind to return," said Khadse, who recently met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Khadse mentioned that he would join the BJP in Delhi next week. When asked about the reason for his decision to return to the BJP fold, the veteran from North Maharashtra cited his more than four-decade-long association with the saffron party. "I worked hard to build the party at the grassroots. I was upset with some developments and left," said Khadse.

He joined the NCP (undivided) in 2020 and was appointed as an MLC. Interestingly, Khadse, along with his wife and son-in-law, faces charges of graft and misuse of official position in a land case registered with the Bund Garden police station in Pune city based on a complaint by activist Hemant Gawande. The case was later transferred to the ACB. Khadse's return to the BJP is expected to bolster the party's presence in the north Maharashtra region.

Recently, BJP's sitting MP from Jalgaon, Unmesh Patil, joined Shiv Sena (UBT) after being denied a ticket. The party has nominated Smita Wagh from Jalgaon. Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is the sitting BJP MP from Raver, seeking a third term in the Lok Sabha elections. Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse is associated with NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Khadse, hailing from Muktainagar in Jalgaon district, played a crucial role in expanding the BJP's network at the grassroots level in north Maharashtra, comprising the districts of Jalgaon, Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar. A prominent OBC face in the BJP, he gained more significance after the demise of Gopinath Munde soon after becoming a Union minister in 2014.

Khadse belongs to the Leva Patil community, an influential vote bank in the northern region of the state. He was instrumental in strengthening the BJP's presence in the Zilla Parishad, the district cooperative bank, and the Jalgaon municipal corporation.

When asked if he discussed his decision to rejoin the BJP with Sharad Pawar, Khadse replied in the negative. "I have not yet thought about it," he said when asked if he would resign as an MLC. "It doesn't matter as there are only three MLCs of the Sharad Pawar group now," he added. Speaking at a rally, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil, also from Jalgaon, stated that Khadse will rejoin the BJP on April 8 or 9.