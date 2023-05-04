 VB Nath appointed as new Director General of WALMI
VB Nath appointed as new Director General of WALMI

WALMI, which operates under the aegis of the Soil and Water Conservation Department of the Government of Maharashtra, is an autonomous body with a crucial mission. It is headed by the Director General, who is of the rank of Secretary to Government from the Soil & Water Conservation Department.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
VB Nath appointed as new Director General of WALMI

The Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) in Aurangabad, India, has recently appointed VB Nath as its new Director General, filling a vacancy that had persisted for five years.

Nath, a highly competent officer, has previously served as the Chief Engineer of the Water Conservation Department and as the Managing Director of the Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation.

Nath's appointment comes after a prolonged period of uncertainty for the institute, which had been without a permanent Director General. The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Madhukarraje Ardad was in charge of the position for the past five years.

WALMI

WALMI, which operates under the aegis of the Soil and Water Conservation Department of the Government of Maharashtra, is an autonomous body with a crucial mission. It is headed by the Director General, who is of the rank of Secretary to Government from the Soil & Water Conservation Department. 

The institute aims to promote sustainable and competitive water resource management through the development of human resources and the capacity building of irrigation managers and stakeholders.

