 Vasota Fort Trek Opens, Attracts Throngs of Tourists to Satara District
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVasota Fort Trek Opens, Attracts Throngs of Tourists to Satara District

Vasota Fort Trek Opens, Attracts Throngs of Tourists to Satara District

The stunning high cliffs and valleys visible from Vasota offer breathtaking views. With the rains subsiding, tourist spots in the Sahyadri region have reopened, promising a boost in both employment and tourism, and boat club operators in Munawale, Bamanoli, Shembadi, Tapola, and Ambwade, as well as local traders, are happy with the resumption of tourism.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Vasota Fort Trek Opens, Attracts Throngs of Tourists to Satara District |

The trek to the historic Vasota Fort, a major tourist attraction in Satara district, officially began on Friday, drawing eager visitors. Renowned for its natural terrain, reaching Vasota Fort involves crossing the Shivsagar dam from Koyna Sanctuary.

The stunning high cliffs and valleys visible from Vasota offer breathtaking views. With the rains subsiding, tourist spots in the Sahyadri region have reopened, promising a boost in both employment and tourism, and boat club operators in Munawale, Bamanoli, Shembadi, Tapola, and Ambwade, as well as local traders, are happy with the resumption of tourism.

The Department of Tourism and the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve are actively promoting tourism, creating new opportunities that will significantly enhance growth in the district.

Read Also
Escape the Crowds at Kaas: Discover These Stunning Flower Trails in and Around Pune!
article-image

How to reach Vasota

FPJ Shorts
What Is The Age Gap Between Rupali Ganguly & Husband Ashwin Verma?
What Is The Age Gap Between Rupali Ganguly & Husband Ashwin Verma?
40% Surge In Car Deliveries During Festive Season Fuels Strong Demand
40% Surge In Car Deliveries During Festive Season Fuels Strong Demand
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River

To reach Vasota, trekkers must take a boat from Bamanoli, Munawale, or Dutt Mandir. Upon arriving at the base, the dense forest canopy blocks sunlight, helping to retain soil moisture, which leads to a higher presence of leeches. These insects can latch onto skin and feed on blood, and while they usually fall off after feeding, they can also pose some health risks. Therefore, visitors should exercise caution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shivajinagar Assembly Seat: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Thanks Madhukar Musale For Withdrawing...

Shivajinagar Assembly Seat: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Thanks Madhukar Musale For Withdrawing...

Pune: Relief for Ravindra Dhangekar as Rebel Congress leader Mukhtar Shaikh Withdraws from Kasba...

Pune: Relief for Ravindra Dhangekar as Rebel Congress leader Mukhtar Shaikh Withdraws from Kasba...

Chinchwad Assembly Seat: Nana Kate Withdraws, Battle Now Between BJP's Shankar Jagtap & NCP-SP's...

Chinchwad Assembly Seat: Nana Kate Withdraws, Battle Now Between BJP's Shankar Jagtap & NCP-SP's...

Vasota Fort Trek Opens, Attracts Throngs of Tourists to Satara District

Vasota Fort Trek Opens, Attracts Throngs of Tourists to Satara District

Yugendra Pawar Exclusive: 'Growing Up, Sharad Pawar Was My Idol & Mentor' (VIDEO)

Yugendra Pawar Exclusive: 'Growing Up, Sharad Pawar Was My Idol & Mentor' (VIDEO)