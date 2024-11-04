Vasota Fort Trek Opens, Attracts Throngs of Tourists to Satara District |

The trek to the historic Vasota Fort, a major tourist attraction in Satara district, officially began on Friday, drawing eager visitors. Renowned for its natural terrain, reaching Vasota Fort involves crossing the Shivsagar dam from Koyna Sanctuary.

The stunning high cliffs and valleys visible from Vasota offer breathtaking views. With the rains subsiding, tourist spots in the Sahyadri region have reopened, promising a boost in both employment and tourism, and boat club operators in Munawale, Bamanoli, Shembadi, Tapola, and Ambwade, as well as local traders, are happy with the resumption of tourism.

The Department of Tourism and the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve are actively promoting tourism, creating new opportunities that will significantly enhance growth in the district.

How to reach Vasota

To reach Vasota, trekkers must take a boat from Bamanoli, Munawale, or Dutt Mandir. Upon arriving at the base, the dense forest canopy blocks sunlight, helping to retain soil moisture, which leads to a higher presence of leeches. These insects can latch onto skin and feed on blood, and while they usually fall off after feeding, they can also pose some health risks. Therefore, visitors should exercise caution.