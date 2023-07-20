Varandha Ghat Road In Pune District Closed Due To Monsoon Landslide Risks | FPJ

Pune District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has issued a notification regarding the complete closure of the Varandha Ghat road in the limits of Bhor taluka from July 22 to September 30, 2023, due to landslide risks amid the monsoon season.

This decision will impede traffic movement for heavy vehicles, compelling travelers to choose an alternate route. The Varandha Ghat road is infamous for its frequent landslides during the monsoon season, posing significant safety hazards. Notably, this route is the shortest link connecting the Konkan region from the rest of the state, making it a popular choice among travelers.

The road will be closed for all types of heavy, medium, and light vehicles in the district during orange and red warnings of the Indian Meteorological Department. The ghat road will remain open only for light vehicular traffic during periods without orange and red alert warnings. The closure is aimed at avoiding potential loss of lives and property due to the hazardous conditions during heavy rainfall in the area.

