 Uruli Kanchan Shooting: Pune Rural Police Book 5, Recover 2 Guns & 215 Live Cartridges
According to the police, the incident took place due to a financial dispute between Kaluram Mahadev Gote and Sharad Kailash Gite with Dashrath Shitole

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
The Pune Crime Branch has arrested Bapu alias Dasharath Vitthal Shitole along with his aides who tried to commit a murder by shooting in the Uruli Kanchan area on Saturday (September 14). During the investigation, police seized one rifle and one pistol along with 215 live cartridges.

Along with Dashrath Shitole, the other accused have been identified as Neelima Shitole, Jignesh Bapu, Asha Suresh Bhosale, and Nikhil Ashoke Bhosale. All are residents of Inamdar Vasti, Koregaon, Haveli taluka.

According to the police, the incident took place due to a financial dispute between Kaluram Mahadev Gote and Sharad Kailash Gite with Dashrath Shitole.

One and a half years ago, victim Kaluram Gote had given ₹40 lakh for land to the accused Shitole. The victim was pressuring him to return the money. Shitole called Gote to his residence in Inamdar Vasti, offering to return his money.

However, as the victim reached his residence, Shitole fired four rounds with his licensed pistol at him. Gote sustained severe injuries on his legs and hand.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural Police, said, "Acting on the incident, our team started an investigation. We got information that the main accused Shitole was hiding in a farm in Haveli taluka. Accordingly, the crime branch team arrested him on the spot including three other people involved in the crime. Gote is under treatment at Nobel Hospital. One of the gun licenses was issued by the Pune Police Commissionerate and another was from Pune Collectorate. Furthermore, the case is under investigation, and soon we will reach a conclusion."

The complaint, registered at the Uruli Kanchan Police Station, involves serious charges under Sections 109, 115 (2), 238, 126 (2), 352, 351 (2) (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 30 of the Indian Arms Act.

