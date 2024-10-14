Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders | Goncalo Costa

There is a general lack of awareness among the public about urological issues, including kidney diseases, kidney failure, kidney transplants, and other urological disorders. To address this, the Urological Society of India has declared Oct 13 as Urology Awareness Day across the country, Dr Abhay Mahajan, the president of the Aurangabad Urology Society, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mentioned during a press conference.

The main objective of this day is to educate the public about urology and to encourage patients with urological issues to consult a urologist for timely diagnosis and treatment, he said. Often, people are unaware of which specialist to approach for specific ailments, resulting in delayed treatment and complications.

On Oct 13, urologists across the country spread awareness about various urological diseases, from common issues like urinary tract infections (UTIs) to more serious conditions like prostate cancer and kidney stones.

Urologists have the responsibility to inform people about these conditions and ensure patients understand the importance of seeking specialised care, Dr Mahajan emphasised while underscoring the need for timely treatment from qualified urologists to avoid complications.

Dr Prashant Darakh, the secretary of the Aurangabad Urology Society, mentioned that patients should also know how to identify trained urologists. Only doctors who have completed rigorous training and hold degrees like MCh, DNB, or FRCS in Urology can be considered qualified urologists. These specialists, also known as urosurgeons, are recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC, previously known as MCI) and are equipped to provide the best care.