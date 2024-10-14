 Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneUrology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders

Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders

The main objective of this day is to educate the public about urology and to encourage patients with urological issues to consult a urologist for timely diagnosis and treatment, he said. Often, people are unaware of which specialist to approach for specific ailments, resulting in delayed treatment and complications.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders | Goncalo Costa

There is a general lack of awareness among the public about urological issues, including kidney diseases, kidney failure, kidney transplants, and other urological disorders. To address this, the Urological Society of India has declared Oct 13 as Urology Awareness Day across the country, Dr Abhay Mahajan, the president of the Aurangabad Urology Society, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mentioned during a press conference.

The main objective of this day is to educate the public about urology and to encourage patients with urological issues to consult a urologist for timely diagnosis and treatment, he said. Often, people are unaware of which specialist to approach for specific ailments, resulting in delayed treatment and complications. 

Read Also
Pune Man Hits The Streets To Search For Missing Bike, Seeks Netizens' Help: 'It’s My Mother's Last...
article-image

On Oct 13, urologists across the country spread awareness about various urological diseases, from common issues like urinary tract infections (UTIs) to more serious conditions like prostate cancer and kidney stones.

Urologists have the responsibility to inform people about these conditions and ensure patients understand the importance of seeking specialised care, Dr Mahajan emphasised while underscoring the need for timely treatment from qualified urologists to avoid complications.

FPJ Shorts
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New Zealand
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New Zealand
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai

Dr Prashant Darakh, the secretary of the Aurangabad Urology Society, mentioned that patients should also know how to identify trained urologists. Only doctors who have completed rigorous training and hold degrees like MCh, DNB, or FRCS in Urology can be considered qualified urologists. These specialists, also known as urosurgeons, are recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC, previously known as MCI) and are equipped to provide the best care.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad Honors Ratan Tata with Musical Tribute and Condolence Meeting

Aurangabad Honors Ratan Tata with Musical Tribute and Condolence Meeting

Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders

Urology Awareness Day: Educating the Public on Kidney Health and Urological Disorders

Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management...

Shendra Auric City to Establish International Convention Centre as Tenders for Project Management...

Jalna: As Mother Went to Collect Aid Under a Scheme, Minor Girl Drugged, Raped and Dumped on Street

Jalna: As Mother Went to Collect Aid Under a Scheme, Minor Girl Drugged, Raped and Dumped on Street

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Arrest Second Accused From Prayagraj In Uttar Pradesh; One...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Arrest Second Accused From Prayagraj In Uttar Pradesh; One...