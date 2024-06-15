Union Minister Raksha Khadse Aims To Propel Youth Forward In Sports | X/@khadseraksha

As the country continues to make strides in sports, it is crucial to provide more opportunities for youth, emphasised Raksha Khadse, the Union Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports, during a media interaction. Khadse, who recently assumed office after her third consecutive election victory from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, arrived in her constituency on Saturday morning.

At Bhusawal railway station, she received a warm welcome from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers amidst drumbeats. Upon exiting the station, she paid respects to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar with garlands.

Expressing her surprise at being appointed as a minister, Khadse credited the support of the people for her achievement. "I still cannot believe that I have become a minister," she remarked, reflecting on the overwhelming blessings she received. "We recognise the responsibility entrusted to us. With 50% of our population comprising youth, we aim to plan and execute initiatives that propel the nation forward."

Highlighting the country's achievements in sports, Khadse stressed the need for expanding opportunities for youth. "Our department faces numerous challenges, and it is our duty to meet them head-on. I am committed to working diligently in this regard," she affirmed.

Khadse expressed gratitude to party workers and acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the opportunity to serve in her ministerial role.