Uddhav Thackeray Will be CM again: Anil Desai

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Shiv Sena secretary Anil Desai expressed confidence that Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) will return to power in Maharashtra and that Uddhav Thackeray will once again hold the position of chief minister. Desai made these remarks during a meeting of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) office-bearers held at the party's central office in Shalimar Chowk, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

During the meeting, Desai provided details about the UBT group’s "Shiv Sampark" campaign. The campaign aims to collect contact information from MLAs, women taluka heads and voters. It also focuses on gathering data about the party's current status, the political environment, new registrations, re-registrations and results from the recent "Bhagva Athawada."

The campaign, led by Desai, is being implemented across the state. The meeting also emphasised discussions on booth-wise voting strategies and measures to increase voter turnout under the "Shiv Sarvekshan" initiative, particularly in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Outreach head Jayant Dinde, joint outreach head Datta Gaikwad and district head Sudhakar Badgujar affirmed their commitment to expanding the party's reach in the district and strengthening communication within the party to convey its message to all sections of society.

Party leaders, including Praveen Mahale, Nitin Aher, Ganesh Dhatrak, Kunal Darade, Narendra Darade, Lok Sabha Organiser Nivrithi Jadhav, and core committee member DG Suryavanshi were also present at the meeting.