 Typhoid Cases On The Rise In Pune: Check Out PMC's Advisory
The civic body has deployed a team of over 12 people for surveillance

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The cases of typhoid are rising in Pune, prompting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities to take action.

The civic body has deployed a team of over 12 people for surveillance, including zonal medical officers, ward medical officers, nurses, and healthcare staff, at Sadanandnagar, where the outbreak was reported.

The health team is conducting door-to-door visits, providing medicines to patients with mild typhoid-like symptoms and calling for follow-ups after a couple of days. Serious patients are being referred to Naidu Hospital for further medical treatment.

The civic body has also issued a health advisory, urging citizens to be cautious and follow measures to prevent waterborne diseases.

According to the advisory, citizens should drink only clean potable water; water from unused wells should not be used for drinking; stale and unhygienic stored food should not be consumed; water should not be stored for more than five days; containers storing drinking water should be emptied once a week, washed, wiped, and kept dry; and mosquito breeding in and around the house should be prevented.

