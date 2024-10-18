Two Men Kill Themselves for Maratha Reservation in Nanded District | IANS

Two men ended lives due to suicides in different incidents for the Maratha reservations in Nanded district. A 35-year-old man Shivaji Pandurang Sitaprao, a resident of Ardhapur killed self by consuming poison on Wednesday night.

In another incident, Govind Hambarde (24) killed himself in Vaka village in Loha taluka by hanging himself to a tree on Thursday morning.

The agitation for securing reservation for the Maratha community has been going on in the state for almost a year now. The Marathas has been demanding that they should be given the reservations in the OCB category, but the demand has not been fulfilled yet. The agitation for the demand is going on in each village across the state.

Shivaji Sitaprao was an activist of the Maratha reservation agitation initiated under the leadership of Majoj Jarange. He had initiated the agitation in his village and also met Jarange at Antawali Satati in Jalna district on several occasions. Recently, he visited the Dussehra convention of the Maratha community at Narayangadh. As the demand for reservation was not fulfilled, he consumed poison.

Govind Hambarde was unmarried and an active champion of Maratha reservation. He hanged himself to press the reservation demand. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Loha police station.