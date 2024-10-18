 Two Men Kill Themselves for Maratha Reservation in Nanded District
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTwo Men Kill Themselves for Maratha Reservation in Nanded District

Two Men Kill Themselves for Maratha Reservation in Nanded District

In another incident, Govind Hambarde (24) killed himself in Vaka village in Loha taluka by hanging himself to a tree on Thursday morning.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Two Men Kill Themselves for Maratha Reservation in Nanded District | IANS

Two men ended lives due to suicides in different incidents for the Maratha reservations in Nanded district. A 35-year-old man Shivaji Pandurang Sitaprao, a resident of Ardhapur killed self by consuming poison on Wednesday night.

In another incident, Govind Hambarde (24) killed himself in Vaka village in Loha taluka by hanging himself to a tree on Thursday morning.

The agitation for securing reservation for the Maratha community has been going on in the state for almost a year now. The Marathas has been demanding that they should be given the reservations in the OCB category, but the demand has not been fulfilled yet. The agitation for the demand is going on in each village across the state.

Shivaji Sitaprao was an activist of the Maratha reservation agitation initiated under the leadership of Majoj Jarange. He had initiated the agitation in his village and also met Jarange at Antawali Satati in Jalna district on several occasions. Recently, he visited the Dussehra convention of the Maratha community at Narayangadh. As the demand for reservation was not fulfilled, he consumed poison.

FPJ Shorts
Anil Ambani Gets SAT Relief In ₹25 Cr SEBI Fine, Directed To Deposit ₹12.5 Cr In Reliance Funds Diversion Case
Anil Ambani Gets SAT Relief In ₹25 Cr SEBI Fine, Directed To Deposit ₹12.5 Cr In Reliance Funds Diversion Case
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
Read Also
Pune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner
article-image

Govind Hambarde was unmarried and an active champion of Maratha reservation. He hanged himself to press the reservation demand. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Loha police station. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Men Kill Themselves for Maratha Reservation in Nanded District

Two Men Kill Themselves for Maratha Reservation in Nanded District

Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained

Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained

Pune: Fire at City Dairy Claims Life of 65-Year-Old Owner

Pune: Fire at City Dairy Claims Life of 65-Year-Old Owner

Pune: Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed in 48 Hours Post Model Code of Conduct

Pune: Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed in 48 Hours Post Model Code of Conduct

Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges...

Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges...