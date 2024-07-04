Transport Bandh in Nashik Receives Strong Support; Minister Promises Meeting |

The one-day bandh and march called by the Nashik District Transport Association received significant support from transporters. Various demands were presented to Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma by the association during a march from Golf Club to the Collector's Office. The District Collector assured that a meeting would be held next week to address these issues. Additionally, Industries Minister Uday Samant has scheduled a meeting on Monday to discuss the issues.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Phad, President, Nashik District Transport Association, said, "Continuous efforts are being made by the Nashik District Transport Association to address the various problems faced by transporters. The association demands the development of truck terminals on all four sides of Nashik city, alongside the industrial estate, and the establishment of a 'Sarathi Suvidha Kendra' similar to the one in Indore."



Prominent figures such as Nashik District Transport Association President Rajendra Phad, Senior Vice President PM Saini, Secretary Shankar Dhanavade, and representatives from various transport and labour organisations participated in the protest. Around eight hundred transporters joined the agitation.



The statement given to Collector Jalaj Sharma emphasised the need for proper facilities for transporters and drivers, including the creation of a Sarathi Suvidha Center in the truck terminal within the industrial estate and municipal limits. The association also called for reducing the problems caused by traffic regulations in the transport department and closing state check posts to curb corruption.



Nashik West MLA Seema Hire discussed the work-bandh agitation with Industries Minister Uday Samant. Consequently, a meeting has been scheduled in Mumbai on Monday, where the Nashik District Transport Association delegation has been invited to attend.



