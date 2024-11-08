 Transgender Voters Take Center Stage in Pimpri Chinchwad’s Voter Awareness Drive Ahead of 2024 Assembly Elections
To boost voter turnout in the Pimpri, Bhosari, and Chinchwad constituencies, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, a voter awareness campaign has been launched ahead of the 2024 Assembly Election.

Friday, November 08, 2024
Voting symbolises equality, and the Indian Constitution grants all citizens an equal right to vote. Embracing this celebration of equality, transgender voters expressed their commitment to participate enthusiastically in the upcoming assembly elections.

This initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Additional Commissioner and SVEEP Nodal Officer Vijaykumar Khorate, with oversight by Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade.

As part of this campaign, voter awareness activities were conducted today at the Municipal Corporation’s main administrative building and at Rupi Nagar, Talwade. A significant number of transgender voters and employees participated in these events, along with Hon. Assistant Commissioner Tanaji Narle, Chief Clerk Devendra More, Kisan Kengle, Abhijit Dolas, Vikas Gaikamble, Onkar Pawar, Piyush Ghasing, Sachin Mahajan, and other Municipal Corporation staff.

The transgender employees present at the Municipal Corporation premises expressed their intent to vote with enthusiasm in the upcoming elections. They also pledged to encourage their friends and colleagues within their communities to exercise their right to vote.

A large number of transgender voters participated in the voter awareness campaign at Rupi Nagar, Talwade. They emphasised the importance of voting as a means to elect representatives who are aware of the unique issues faced by the transgender community. With this goal in mind, they committed to casting their votes without fail in the upcoming elections. Additionally, they highlighted the efforts of Nari Woman Sanstha, which is actively motivating transgender voters to participate in the voting process.

