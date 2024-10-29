Traffic, Potholes, Garbage: Long-Standing Local Issues Take Center Stage in Assembly Election in Pune |

Now that we know the polls for local bodies were not held on time and the Pune Municipal Corporation is being ruled by administrators, local issues in the city are not being addressed, nor are residents getting the space to raise these issues. Therefore, these local concerns have now become new demands for the upcoming assembly election, just as the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls saw local issues dominating the elections in the city.

Areas under Pune encompass eight assembly seats, namely Shivajinagar, Kasaba, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Wadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Parvati, and Pune Cantonment. The picture in all these seats is almost clear as the Mahayuti and MVA have announced their candidates for the seats.

As Pune gears up for its upcoming assembly election on November 20, residents are expressing frustration over long-standing issues, including traffic congestion, pothole-ridden roads, uncollected garbage, inflation, and concerns about women's safety. They are now looking for real change and are scrutinising candidates based on their commitment to addressing these issues.

Sanchit Rale, a resident, expressed, "We are looking for a new candidate in this election and hoping for changes in the city. For years, the problems of traffic, potholes, and garbage have remained the same. We will opt for a new candidate who can truly solve these problems."

NOTA because no change

Madan Wadekar, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "If we talk about the business category, people are facing double taxation from VAT and GST, which is not fair. It is very tough to say who will win the election. There are three major parties in MVA, and Maratha reservation is definitely going to have an impact in the upcoming election. The public will not change their mind. The Maratha reservation issue will be a kingmaker."

Jitendra Mane stated, "In this election, we will keep our vote and press the NOTA button. We have seen for the last 20 years that the issues remain the same. Leaders only work for their own benefits. We don't want any leaders in our area this time."

Pragati Waghmare, another resident, said, "Women's safety should be the top priority. More jobs for youngsters should be available in the city. The leaders should think about road conditions. Especially in the rainy season, potholes are a major problem. Women do not receive the actual benefits of the schemes run by the government. They should analyze and implement them properly."

Ayub Khan expressed, "Old promises have not been fulfilled by the present MLAs. They should remember their promises. Traffic congestion and inflation are the main problems. Our vote will go to change the government."