 Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTraffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock

Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock

Preliminary information reveals that the private Tempo Traveler was traveling from Karvenagar to Hinjewadi on the Pune-Bangalore Expressway.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock |

An incident at Chandani Chowk on the Pune-Bangalore Expressway on Friday resulted in a private Tempo Traveler overturning, causing minor injuries to the four passengers on board. The accident occurred at 7:35 in the morning, coinciding with the peak hours and leading to a significant traffic jam.

Preliminary information reveals that the private Tempo Traveler was traveling from Karvenagar to Hinjewadi on the Pune-Bangalore Expressway. Around 7:30 am, as the vehicle approached Chandani Chowk, the steering rod suddenly broke, causing the driver to lose control. Consequently, the Tempo Traveler overturned at the bustling junction. Thankfully, the passengers sustained only minor injuries.

Compounding the situation, heavy rainfall further exacerbated the traffic congestion on the roads. Authorities promptly took action to clear the vehicle from the scene, aiming to restore normal traffic flow. No fatalities were reported in the incident; however, the Tempo Traveler sustained significant damage.

The incident sheds light on the frequent traffic congestion issues at Chandani Chowk, which has become a recurring problem. Commuters and authorities alike are facing challenges in managing the flow of vehicles at this junction.

Read Also
Chandani Chowk Construction: Traffic Changes On Pune-Satara Highway From July 4
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Security Personnel Sprays Water On Sleeping Passengers At Pune Station, Sparks...

Viral Video: Security Personnel Sprays Water On Sleeping Passengers At Pune Station, Sparks...

Pune: Suryadatta Group Organizes Free Maha Arogya Camp

Pune: Suryadatta Group Organizes Free Maha Arogya Camp

Varkari Wrestlers Shine at Pandharpur: Baliram Bahirwar, Sakharam Najan, And Bhaskar Kadam Claim...

Varkari Wrestlers Shine at Pandharpur: Baliram Bahirwar, Sakharam Najan, And Bhaskar Kadam Claim...

Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock

Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock

Workshop On POCSO And Juvenile Justice Laws: Neelam Gorhe Urges Public Awareness On Child Safety

Workshop On POCSO And Juvenile Justice Laws: Neelam Gorhe Urges Public Awareness On Child Safety