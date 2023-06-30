Traffic Chaos at Chandani Chowk as Tempo Overturns, Causes Gridlock |

An incident at Chandani Chowk on the Pune-Bangalore Expressway on Friday resulted in a private Tempo Traveler overturning, causing minor injuries to the four passengers on board. The accident occurred at 7:35 in the morning, coinciding with the peak hours and leading to a significant traffic jam.

Preliminary information reveals that the private Tempo Traveler was traveling from Karvenagar to Hinjewadi on the Pune-Bangalore Expressway. Around 7:30 am, as the vehicle approached Chandani Chowk, the steering rod suddenly broke, causing the driver to lose control. Consequently, the Tempo Traveler overturned at the bustling junction. Thankfully, the passengers sustained only minor injuries.

Compounding the situation, heavy rainfall further exacerbated the traffic congestion on the roads. Authorities promptly took action to clear the vehicle from the scene, aiming to restore normal traffic flow. No fatalities were reported in the incident; however, the Tempo Traveler sustained significant damage.

The incident sheds light on the frequent traffic congestion issues at Chandani Chowk, which has become a recurring problem. Commuters and authorities alike are facing challenges in managing the flow of vehicles at this junction.