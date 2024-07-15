Tourists Swarm Kaas Plateau In Satara As Monsoon Blooms Unfold | FPJ

A UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, Kaas Plateau is located around 25 km from Satara city. It is rich in biodiversity and is a popular spot for botany enthusiasts and tourists during the rainy season as the place turns into a "valley of flowers." The monsoon blooms form a vibrant floral carpet that attracts visitors from far and wide.

This weekend saw a surge in tourists arriving at the plateau. Thick greenery, cascading waterfalls, rain showers, and dense fog created a picturesque scene reminiscent of a movie. Families, friend groups, and nature lovers flocked to Kaas Plateau to enjoy its scenic beauty.

The Kaas Plateau is home to more than 850 species of flowering plants. Notably, 624 species have been listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red Data Book, with 39 of these species found exclusively in the Kaas region.

In addition to the floral spectacle, tourists also visit other popular spots in the area, including Kumudini Lake, Bhambawali Vajrai Waterfall, Vasota Fort, Kaas Lake, and Ekiv Waterfall. These destinations offer a variety of experiences, from serene lake views to adventurous treks.

The influx of tourists has brought a lively atmosphere to the plateau, with people capturing photos, enjoying picnics, and exploring the rich biodiversity. Local vendors have also set up stalls, offering snacks and refreshments to the visitors.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the natural beauty of the Kaas Plateau is preserved. Authorities have implemented measures to manage the tourist crowds and minimise the environmental impact. Visitors are encouraged to follow guidelines, such as not plucking flowers and disposing of waste responsibly.

As the monsoon continues, the plateau is expected to attract even more tourists, eager to experience its enchanting beauty.