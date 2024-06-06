Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai: Advertisement Featuring Eknath Khadse Sparks Speculation in Jalgaon | File

A day after he said, there is no hurry for him to join BJP now, an advertisement featuring Eknath Khadse in a Jalgaon newspaper has captured everyone's attention.

Following the publication of an ad with the line "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai" (Tiger is still alive) on Thursday's newspaper, discussions have been sparked in political circles.

The appearance of this ad with the dialogue "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai" has raised many eyebrows. Not only that, the ad also includes the line, "Ehsaas se majboor na samjho, Gulshan se bahut door na samjho mujhko, Main aaj bhi itihaas badal sakta hoon, Itna bhi kamzor na samjho mujhko" (Do not consider me compelled by feelings, do not think I am far from the garden, I can still change history today, do not consider me weak).

Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse emerged victorious in Jalgaon. Following her victory, all equations have changed. BJP's Raksha Khadse secured a third term from Raver, garnering 6,30,879 votes. She defeated NCP's (SP) Shriram Patil by a margin of 2,72,183.

It was believed that the influence of senior leader Eknath Khadse had diminished after he left the BJP and joined the NCP.

However, an advertisement has been published by Eknath Khadse's friends and supporters, sparking discussions in Jalgaon that BJP Minister Girish Mahajan has attempted to sideline him. This may lead to another war of words between Eknath Khadse and Girish Mahajan.