This Was Expected: NCP Leaders React After Ajit Pawar's Reappointment As Pune's Guardian Minister |

In a significant political development, Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has once again been appointed as Pune's Guardian Minister, replacing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday.

This decision follows the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar claiming the post since their inclusion in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. The move comes roughly a month after reports emerged suggesting that Chandrakant Patil, the MLA from Kothrud, felt sidelined by Pawar, leading to discussions with Shinde and Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar, representing the Baramati assembly segment, previously held the role of Pune's Guardian Minister from 2004 to 2014. After 2014, when the BJP-led alliance came to power, Girish Bapat assumed the position. However, Bapat later won the Lok Sabha seat in Pune, leading to Chandrakant Patil from Kolhapur taking up the mantle. In 2019, Patil became the MLA from Kothrud, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, consisting of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, came to power under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, subsequently reinstating Ajit Pawar as the Guardian Minister in 2019.

Read Also Pune: PMC Sets October 7 Deadline For Ganpati Mandals To Fill Potholes

Upon hearing the news, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP leaders from Ajit Pawar's camp expressed their satisfaction, emphasising that this appointment would significantly contribute to the district's development.

Ajit Gavhane, NCP's PCMC chief, stated, "This appointment was expected. Ajit Dada's leadership will further enhance the district's development as he is a visionary leader who plans for the next 50 years."

Deepak Mankar, Pune city chief of Ajit Pawar's faction, added, "Dada is a dedicated leader who works tirelessly for people from all walks of life. He will make the most of this opportunity, and we eagerly await the day when he ascends to the position of Chief Minister."

Read Also Pune: 9 Cops Suspended After Drug Case Accused Escapes from Sassoon Hospital

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)