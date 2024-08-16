Thackeray Group Gains Surprise Support as Women Praise Uddhav Thackeray at Nashik's Ladki Bahin Yojana Event |

The grand coalition government announced the ‘Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in this year's budget, aimed at providing financial assistance to women aged 21 to 65 from low-income groups. The first instalment under this scheme has already begun to be deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Despite the scheme being launched by the Shinde government, an event organised by the Shiv Sena (Thackeray Group) in Nashik drew significant attention. Women beneficiaries of the scheme chanted slogans expressing their gratitude, not to the current government, but to Uddhav Thackeray, whom they referred to as their "beloved brother."

On Independence Day, various programs were organised in Nashik's CIDCO area. However, the programs led by former corporators Kiran Darade and Bala Darade became the centre of political discussion. Amidst the competition between Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis over credit for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Darades arranged a meeting to facilitate 700 to 800 women in their ward to benefit from the scheme.

Women tie Rakhi to workers

During the event, several women expressed their gratitude towards the Thackeray group as they had received the first instalment of the scheme. The women tied Rakhi to district head Sudhakar Badgujar, Punjaram Gamane, and Bala Darade, while chanting slogans in support of Uddhav Thackeray. This incident has sparked discussions in Nashik's political circles, with some women vowing to support the Thackeray group in future elections.

Meanwhile, the state government has approved significant funds for the publicity of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. An amount of ₹199 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose. The Women and Child Welfare Department of the State Government, through the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, has been authorised to implement a media plan to promote the scheme, as per a government decision. This move is seen as part of the government's efforts to ensure the success of the initiative.