 Taswade Toll Protest Led by Prithviraj Chavan Secures 25% Waiver for All Vehicles at the Booth on Pune-Bangalore National Highway, No Toll for Nearby Villagers
Notably, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan personally led the protest for the entire duration, receiving a written assurance from the National Highways Authority of India before suspending the agitation.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Taswade Toll Protest Led by Prithviraj Chavan Secures 25% Waiver for All Vehicles at the Booth on Pune-Bangalore National Highway, No Toll for Nearby Villagers | X/@IYCMaha

The protest led by former Congress Chief Minister and MLA Prithviraj Chavan at the Taswade toll booth in Karad Tehsil on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway was successful, resulting in toll concessions for all villages within 20 km of the toll booths. Additionally, a 25 per cent toll waiver has been granted for all vehicles passing through the Taswade toll booth, with a proposal for another 25 per cent waiver submitted to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The protest, held from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, saw significant participation from Congress workers in Satara and Sangli districts, including MLA Vishwajit Kadam. Vehicles were allowed to pass without paying toll after the five-and-a-half-hour protest. Notably, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan personally led the protest for the entire duration, receiving a written assurance from the National Highways Authority of India before suspending the agitation.

Pune: Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Released From Yerawada Central Jail After Bail In Land Dispute...
The toll relief benefits all villages within 20 km of the Taswade Toll Naka, excluding those in the Undale division of Karad taluka. Some villages in Patan taluka will also benefit. Villagers within this radius must collect passes from the toll booth. The nationwide 25 per cent toll waiver applies to all vehicles using the Taswade toll booth.

Congress workers adopted an aggressive stance and blocked vehicles on the highway when their demands were not met after three hours of protest. Sangli city Congress president Prithviraj Patil and several workers were detained by the police but were released shortly after.

