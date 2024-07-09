Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council Chief NK Patil Suspended after Complaints of Misconduct and Drunk Driving Accident Case |

Followed by complaints of alleged misbehavior and drunk and drive case, chief of Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, Niganna Kallanna Patil has been suspended as per the order issued by Anirudh Jevlikar, Deputy Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra. The order cited that his actions tarnished the image of the government by violating the Maharashtra Civil Service (Conduct) Rules.

Local citizens, municipal council employees, and office bearers of various social organisations had filed numerous complaints against Patil.

Earlier transfer order was revoked

Due to these increasing complaints, he was prematurely transferred to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on December 1, but he challenged the transfer and rejoined within a week. One June 1, in Talegaon Dabhade, Patil fled the scene after crashing into a car while driving under the influence of the alcohol.

Local residents had demanded permanent suspension of Patil. A report was sent to the Urban Development Department, and Maval MLA Sunil Shelke followed up with evidence for strict action against Patil. MLA Sunil Shelke intended to address this issue during the monsoon session of the Legislature. The order to suspend Patil was finally issued by the Urban Development Department of the Maharashtra Government on Monday evening, July 8.