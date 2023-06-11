 Talegaon Dabhade Gets ₹12 Crore Development Boost
Talegaon Dabhade Gets ₹12 Crore Development Boost

The approval for these crucial development works came following a request made by Former Minister Bala Bhegde.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil laid the foundation stone for ₹12 crore development works in the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council area on Sunday. The projects are part of the Pune District Annual Plan and Maharashtra Urban Development Scheme, aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and overall development of the region.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures including Maval MP Shrirang Barne, BJP district president Ganesh Bhegde, former minister Balabhau Bhegde, former Mayor Adv Rabindra Dabhade, Talegaon Dabhade City BJP President Rabindra Balasaheb Mane, and other esteemed dignitaries.

