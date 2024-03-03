Suspended Sillod Joint Sub-Registrar Arrested For Fraudulent Registrations And Bribery, ACB Seizes Assets Worth ₹1.36 Crore

Director of Dhanvantari Hospital In Nashik Caught Accepting Bribe For Free Operation Under Government Scheme |

The state government has suspended the Sillod joint sub-registrar for engaging in false registrations in approximately 86 documents, causing a revenue loss of ₹48 lakh to the government on February 29, as per an official statement on Saturday.

However, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 through a stamp vendor 24 hours after his suspension on Friday. The arrested joint registrar has been identified as Chagan Uttamrao Patil (49, Sillod), and the stamp vendor is Bhimrao Kisan Kharat (Jai Bhavani Nagar, Sillod).

Patil allegedly falsified registrations in documents, defrauding the government of revenue between September 7, 2022, and September 30, 2023, totaling ₹48 lakh. He manipulated property valuations, deceiving the government and causing revenue loss by registering 86 documents during his tenure at Sillod.

"A man and his sister-in-law visited Dhawada Shivar in Sillod taluka to add the name of his wife to the property. Seeking registry assistance, they approached the joint sub-registrar office, where Patil demanded ₹5,000 for the work and directed the payment to stamp vendor Kharat. The ACB team laid a trap, resulting in the arrest of Kharat while accepting the bribe," stated the official.

An ACB squad, including PI Sachin Salunkhe, Sainath Todkar, Kevalsingh Ghusinge, Yuvraj Hiwale, and others, conducted a raid on Patil's house in Sillod after the arrest. The team discovered ₹1.36 crore in cash, 28 tolas of gold jewellery valued at ₹14.18 lakh, various property documents, term deposits in various banks, a car, and a sports bike during the raid.