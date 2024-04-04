 Suspect Nabbed For IPL Betting in Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSuspect Nabbed For IPL Betting in Nashik

Suspect Nabbed For IPL Betting in Nashik

A case has been lodged against him at Gangapur police station.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Suspect Nabbed For IPL betting In Nashik | Pixabay

In a concerted effort to curb illicit betting activities surrounding IPL matches, a specialised police team has apprehended a suspect engaged in unlawful gambling. Identified as Mahendra Vaishnav, a 34-year-old resident of Tarwala Nagar, the suspect was caught red-handed during the Kolkata vs. Delhi IPL match. A case has been lodged against him at Gangapur police station.

The breakthrough came following vigilant surveillance by Police Naik Dattatray Chakor of the Special Squad, who received intel indicating betting activities near the Krishi Nagar jogging track. Acting swiftly under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Jairam Paigude, law enforcement officials set up a strategic trap. On the night of Wednesday, the suspect Mahendra was apprehended while actively participating in betting activities. Seizures amounting to ₹16.50 lakh, including cash, mobile phones, and a car, were confiscated from him.

Read Also
Pune News: Rajasthan Royals Announce Launch Of Cricket Academy In Dhanori
article-image

Investigations revealed that Mahendra was betting on IPL matches via his mobile device. Subsequently, he was handed over to Gangapur police for further legal proceedings. The successful operation was executed by a dedicated team comprising Assistant Inspector Hemant Nagre, Sub-Inspector Mukteshwar Lad, Range Sub-Inspector Dilip Koll, Dilip Bhoi, Chakor, and others, operating under the guidance of seasoned seniors.

The incident sheds light on the escalating trend of online gambling, particularly concerning IPL matches. With a surge in mobile-based betting, authorities face challenges in tracking down offenders who often operate within close-knit circles to maintain anonymity and evade detection. As enforcement agencies intensify their efforts, stringent measures are imperative to combat the proliferation of illicit gambling activities associated with high-profile sporting events.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Eid Preparations Drive Up Demand For Dry Fruits

Nashik: Eid Preparations Drive Up Demand For Dry Fruits

Suspect Nabbed For IPL Betting in Nashik

Suspect Nabbed For IPL Betting in Nashik

Nashik: Construction Businessman Accused Of ₹28 Crore Fraud In Land Development Scheme

Nashik: Construction Businessman Accused Of ₹28 Crore Fraud In Land Development Scheme

Rain Likely On Gudi Padwa In Pune, Bringing Respite From Scorching Heat

Rain Likely On Gudi Padwa In Pune, Bringing Respite From Scorching Heat

Nashik: Water Supply Woes Plague Panchavati And Surrounding Areas In City

Nashik: Water Supply Woes Plague Panchavati And Surrounding Areas In City