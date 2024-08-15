Supriya Sule To Tour North Maharashtra From August 17-19 | X/@supriya_sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President Supriya Sule will be touring north Maharashtra from August 17 to 19. During this tour, the Baramati MP will participate in various programmes across Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nashik districts, senior NCP (SP) leader Satish Patil informed The Free Press Journal on Thursday.

"NCP (SP) has commenced preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. There is a significant number of people in north Maharashtra who support Sharad Pawar, and the party recognises this. Workers and officials need proper guidance, and therefore, the focus is being placed on north Maharashtra. Following the visit of state president Jayant Patil, national president Supriya Sule will now tour Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nashik districts. The NCP (SP) aims to secure six seats in Jalgaon district, and efforts are underway to achieve this goal," Patil said.

"Sule will arrive in Jalgaon on Saturday morning and will lead a women's meeting at Sambhaji Natyagruha. In the Jalgaon Rural constituency, former minister Gulabrao Deokar will contest against the incumbent Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, drawing significant attention to this battle. A women's meeting in support of Deokar will be held in the afternoon, followed by another women's meeting in Amalner. She will then travel to Dhule, where she will address the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers at a meeting," Patil added.

"On Sunday morning, Sule will address a gathering in Shindkheda, followed by meetings with women and office bearers in Dhule City in the afternoon. In the evening, she will attend a party workers' meeting at Chandwad in Nashik district and stay overnight in Nashik. On Monday, she will inaugurate a new health sub-centre building at Jalke Dindori in Nashik and release a book in Nashik before returning to Pune," he concluded.