 Supriya Sule Requests Railway Minister to Prevent Closure of Baramati Railway Police Post Amid Security Concerns
Supriya Sule Requests Railway Minister to Prevent Closure of Baramati Railway Police Post Amid Security Concerns

Indu Bhagat PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule Requests Railway Minister to Prevent Closure of Baramati Railway Police Post Amid Security Concerns | Video Screengrab

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday stated that there is a discussion about the possible closure of the railway police post at Baramati railway station. She emphasised that if this happens, the security system at the station would be at risk.

In light of this, she made a humble request to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take note of the matter and issue instructions to the concerned department to ensure the checkpoint is maintained.

This comes a day after NCP MP Dr Amol Kolhe expressed disappointment over the lack of approval and funding for the projects he proposed for the benefit of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24 under the Pune District Planning Annual Plan.

Kolhe accused the Pune District Planning Committee of deliberately excluding opposition party representatives from central and state government schemes, as well as denying them fair allocation of funds.

Meanwhile, Sule on Tuesday alleged loopholes in the Maharashtra government's version of circumstances leading to the death of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused in police custody.

Sule wondered how the accused whose face was covered with black cloth and who was handcuffed could snatch a pistol of a policeman in a moving vehicle.

"I had demanded that the accused be hanged in public after trial to send out a strong message in society," Sule told reporters in Baramati.

Alleging loopholes in the government version of the chain of events leading to Akshay Shinde's death, Sule said the biggest question is how a person in police custody could reach the pistol of a cop.

"A policeman suffered a bullet injury in the incident which is very worrisome. Even police are not safe in Maharashtra. If there is CCTV footage of the incident, it should be made public," Sule demanded. 

