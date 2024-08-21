Supriya Sule Protests In Pune, Says Crimes Against Women Have Increased In Maharashtra Amid Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case | X/@supriya_sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President Supriya Sule on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government, stating that crimes against women were increasing in the state. The Baramati MP made these remarks while protesting at Goodluck Chowk in Pune against the government amid the Badlapur sexual abuse case.

Sule said, "Crime has increased in Maharashtra and this is not something I am saying but the government data mentions. Be it the Porsche case or drugs in the state. Crime against women has increased a lot in Maharashtra...." "The issue (Badlapur) incident is sensitive. The way it was ignored is saddening. When the people were on the roads, the government was awakened...After the elections (Lok Sabha), the sisters immediately became 'Ladki' (dear) for the government and they started giving ₹1,500 through the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. I saw on all your channels that a woman said they do not want this government's ₹1500, instead she said they will give them ₹2000 but keep our sisters safe...," she added.

On Tuesday, Badlapur town virtually came to a standstill after thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks and stormed a local school building following the alleged sexual abuse of two girls by the school sweeper in the washroom last week.

The protesters hurled stones at police personnel and vandalised the school building over the incident. The police used a cane charge to disperse the protesters and clear the tracks for train movement.

Meanwhile, in response to the massive protest, internet services in the town were suspended, and most schools remained closed on Wednesday, officials said.

At least 17 city police personnel and around eight railway cops were injured in incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during Tuesday's protest. Investigators have arrested 72 people in connection with the violence, they said.

According to officials, additional police forces have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order, and the situation is gradually returning to normalcy.

(With PTI inputs)