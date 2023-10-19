 Supriya Sule Emphasises Need For Extending Several Train Routes Directly To Pune Station From Hadapsar
Supriya Sule Emphasises Need For Extending Several Train Routes Directly To Pune Station From Hadapsar

She has underlined that the current practice of these trains stopping at Hadapsar station instead of Pune station places a considerable financial burden on passengers traveling from Patas, Kadethan, Kedgaon, Yawat, Uruli Kanchan, Loni-Kalbhor, Manjari, and Daund.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule Emphasises Need For Extending Train Routes Directly To Pune Station From Hadapsar | PTI

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has drawn attention to the challenges faced by numerous citizens, particularly farmers and students, due to the existing routes of Diesel Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains operating between Daund-Pune, Pune-Solapur, and Hadapsar-Solapur. She has underlined that the current practice of these trains stopping at Hadapsar station instead of Pune station places a considerable financial burden on passengers traveling from Patas, Kadethan, Kedgaon, Yawat, Uruli Kanchan, Loni-Kalbhor, Manjari, and Daund.

To address these inconveniences, Sule has stressed the significance of extending the routes, allowing the trains to directly reach Pune station. This proposed change, especially for the 6 am Solapur Passenger train, would greatly benefit college students and commuters alike. Additionally, Sule has advocated for including a stop at Kedgaon station in Daund for the Indore-Daund-Indore train, which would serve nearby villages effectively.

In her plea to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sule has requested consideration of these route extensions, prioritising the convenience and well-being of all citizens impacted by these train services.

article-image

