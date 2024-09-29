 Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern

Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern

Despite advancements in medical technology, SCD continues to claim lives, particularly during physical activities like gym workouts, dancing, or swimming.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern | representational pic

On World Heart Day 2024, Dr. Jagdish Hiremath, Director of the Cath Lab at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, emphasized the rising public health concern of sudden cardiac death (SCD) among young people. Despite advancements in medical technology, SCD continues to claim lives, particularly during physical activities like gym workouts, dancing, or swimming.

Dr. Hiremath noted that these tragic incidents often occur outside hospitals, where timely intervention is critical. If bystanders fail to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) within minutes, the chances of survival diminish significantly. He advocates for widespread knowledge of CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) among individuals over 15.

Read Also
VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway...
article-image

Contrary to common belief, not all collapses are heart attacks; SCD often results from sudden electrical failures in the heart rather than blockages in coronary arteries. A well-executed CPR and AED application can save 60-70% of SCD victims, compared to a mere 0.1% survival rate in India.

To prevent SCD, Dr. Hiremath recommends avoiding smoking, scheduling regular heart checkups, and undergoing thorough assessments before engaging in strenuous activities like marathons. Raising awareness about SCD and effective resuscitation techniques is crucial for public safety.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: 1 Dead, 3 Suffer Burns In Explosion During Tanker Welding In Dwarka's Bharthal Village; Investigation Underway
Delhi: 1 Dead, 3 Suffer Burns In Explosion During Tanker Welding In Dwarka's Bharthal Village; Investigation Underway
Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala
Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF Gala
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi

Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi

Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern

Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern

VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...

VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...

Pachgani Designates Main Market Road as Parking Zone to Ease Tourist Congestion

Pachgani Designates Main Market Road as Parking Zone to Ease Tourist Congestion

Pune: PCMC Honors Women Sanitation Workers with 'Swachhatechi Paithani'; Health Camps Held for...

Pune: PCMC Honors Women Sanitation Workers with 'Swachhatechi Paithani'; Health Camps Held for...