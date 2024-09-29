Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern | representational pic

On World Heart Day 2024, Dr. Jagdish Hiremath, Director of the Cath Lab at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, emphasized the rising public health concern of sudden cardiac death (SCD) among young people. Despite advancements in medical technology, SCD continues to claim lives, particularly during physical activities like gym workouts, dancing, or swimming.

Dr. Hiremath noted that these tragic incidents often occur outside hospitals, where timely intervention is critical. If bystanders fail to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) within minutes, the chances of survival diminish significantly. He advocates for widespread knowledge of CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) among individuals over 15.

Contrary to common belief, not all collapses are heart attacks; SCD often results from sudden electrical failures in the heart rather than blockages in coronary arteries. A well-executed CPR and AED application can save 60-70% of SCD victims, compared to a mere 0.1% survival rate in India.

To prevent SCD, Dr. Hiremath recommends avoiding smoking, scheduling regular heart checkups, and undergoing thorough assessments before engaging in strenuous activities like marathons. Raising awareness about SCD and effective resuscitation techniques is crucial for public safety.